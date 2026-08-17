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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story comes from our colleagues in Detroit. Read more about efforts there to boost attendance this school year.

Plus, check out this homework-help guide from Mirror Indy.

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Parent engagement and more resources to get kids to school: What to expect this school year in Detroit

Parent engagement and more resources to get kids to school: What to expect this school year in Detroit

City employees will monitor routes to school to keep students safe, Mayor Mary Sheffield announced Friday. There will also be a pilot ride share program for high schoolers.

The end could be near for the Colorado education group that opened ‘public Christian school’

The end could be near for the Colorado education group that opened ‘public Christian school’

The state education chief cited legal violations and misspent state money in a letter to the Monument-based education co-op Thursday.

New York loses millions in sex ed money after uptick in teen pregnancies

New York loses millions in sex ed money after uptick in teen pregnancies

The Trump administration has canceled teen pregnancy prevention grants for three New York organizations as it shifts to boosting an abstinence-based approach to sex ed.

What We’re Reading

Stuck on a homework problem? Check out these free resources, Mirror Indy

AP Exclusive: US military base schools put new emphasis on Western civilization and Christianity, AP

How Purdue Indianapolis is helping students lay the groundwork for their careers, WISH-TV

IU, Purdue add AI requirements to curriculum ahead of new school year, WFYI

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