This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.

As New York gears up to mandate climate education, Brooklyn science teacher Sean McFadden is already building the blueprint. McFadden doesn’t just teach climate science, he puts infrared thermometers and hydroponics systems directly into the hands of his students at Brooklyn’s Eagle Academy for Young Men II. A co-chair of the Education Department’s Climate Education Leadership Team, McFadden was recently named a recipient of the 2026 Julian Robertson Award for Excellence in Teaching (winning a $20,000 unrestricted cash prize). Read more about his work here. And for next year’s awards, nominate your favorite teacher by Oct. 31.

We also want to hear about your most inspirational teachers. Drop us a line: [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat New York

Local News

Meet the Brooklyn science teacher reshaping climate education across New York City

Meet the Brooklyn science teacher reshaping climate education across New York City

Brooklyn science teacher Sean McFadden won the 2026 Julian Robertson Award for his work shaping NYC climate education and mentoring young men of color.

Around Chalkbeat

Midterm elections show Democrats, Republicans jockeying to capitalize on ed-tech backlash

Midterm elections show Democrats, Republicans jockeying to capitalize on ed-tech backlash

Candidates in the midterm elections from both parties are backing limits on AI and screen time. But which party will claim ownership of the issue?
Pennsylvania adopts school cellphone ban

Pennsylvania adopts school cellphone ban

All public and private schools must adopt bans on student cellphone use during the entire school day, including lunch and recess, by the start of 2027-28 school year.
As Michigan students struggle with literacy, teachers head back to school for science of reading training

As Michigan students struggle with literacy, teachers head back to school for science of reading training

The Michigan Department of Education reports that more than 8,000 educators have graduated from science of reading training and another 4,300 are currently enrolled.

What We’re Reading

Pressure grows on Mamdani to reform admissions to NYC specialized high schools, Gothamist

Governor Kathy Hochul on Her Record & Case for Reelection, Max Politics podcast

Shooting threat sends PSAL athletes into a hard lockdown in the gym, Bronx River News (Bronx River High School newspaper)

New Teachers Join Murrow Following Class-Size Mandate, The Murrow Network (Edward R. Murrow High School newspaper)

Keep Reading

View more
caret-right