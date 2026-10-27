As New York gears up to mandate climate education, Brooklyn science teacher Sean McFadden is already building the blueprint. McFadden doesn’t just teach climate science, he puts infrared thermometers and hydroponics systems directly into the hands of his students at Brooklyn’s Eagle Academy for Young Men II. A co-chair of the Education Department’s Climate Education Leadership Team, McFadden was recently named a recipient of the 2026 Julian Robertson Award for Excellence in Teaching (winning a $20,000 unrestricted cash prize). Read more about his work here. And for next year’s awards, nominate your favorite teacher by Oct. 31.