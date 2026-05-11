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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! The Indiana Coalition for Public Education is expecting a record number of school districts to ask voters for funds through property tax referendums in the November election. Our friends at the Indiana Capital Chronicle have the story below.
Plus, one of the reasons for this prediction is a change to when schools can ask for added property tax funds. Here’s a refresher.
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What We’re Reading
Public school group expects record number of school referendums, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Thumbnail image by Carly Sitrin / Chalkbeat