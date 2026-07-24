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Hello! Happy Friday.

Yesterday, I spent the morning with Memphis school leaders and attendance staff as they prepared to go door to door registering students and breaking down barriers to showing up to school.

More than 150 people loaded the buses, a physical demonstration of the district’s intensified efforts to reduce chronic absenteeism. It’s one of six criteria that allowed Tennessee Republicans to take over MSCS with a state-appointed board.

But Memphis leaders say they’re expecting the chronic absenteeism rate to drop for the first time in a decade. Read more about their strategy here.