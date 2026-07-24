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Hello! Happy Friday.
Yesterday, I spent the morning with Memphis school leaders and attendance staff as they prepared to go door to door registering students and breaking down barriers to showing up to school.
More than 150 people loaded the buses, a physical demonstration of the district’s intensified efforts to reduce chronic absenteeism. It’s one of six criteria that allowed Tennessee Republicans to take over MSCS with a state-appointed board.
But Memphis leaders say they’re expecting the chronic absenteeism rate to drop for the first time in a decade. Read more about their strategy here.
What issues do you think MSCS needs to focus on this school year? Send your thoughts to [email protected]!
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Local News
Facing state scrutiny, Memphis schools intensify efforts to reduce chronic absenteeism
Memphis-Shelby County Schools works to keep absenteeism down after Nashville Republicans used the rate as justification for the state takeover.
Around Chalkbeat
Education Department limits civil rights investigations into racial disparities in schools
The U.S. Department of Education says racial gaps in data about student discipline, school admissions, and advanced classes can’t be the sole basis for civil rights violations.
What We’re Reading
MSCS begins work on corrective actions after audit, Daily Memphian (Paywall)
Why the University of Tennessee is suing Claude AI creator Anthropic, Knoxville News Sentinel (Paywall)