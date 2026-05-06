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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s newsletter starts with news from yesterday’s primary election.
First, Amelia spent time with high schoolers volunteering at the polls to learn about their experiences and how students can volunteer in future elections. And second, an IPS school board member won the Democratic primary for state senate District 46 which will likely lead to a vacancy on the school board.
Read both stories below.
Reach our team: [email protected]
Local News
Indianapolis high school students spend school day as poll workers during Primary Election
Indiana law allows certain students to serve as poll workers on Election Day. To civic-minded students, the job is an alluring opportunity to help voters and get paid.
Indiana State Senate District 46 primary election: IPS board member Impink wins
Indianapolis Public Schools board member Allissa Impink won a three-candidate election in the Democratic primary to represent Indiana State Senate District 46, per unofficial results.
Around Chalkbeat
Lawsuit filed on behalf of DPSCD students seeks equitable funding for the district
A Troy attorney has filed a lawsuit against the state on behalf of a parent and her two children enrolled in the Detroit Public Schools Community District. The lawsuit seeks equitable funding for the district.
She passed high school math with A’s and B’s. In college, she had to start over.
A UC San Diego student says her high school math grades hid deeper learning gaps, raising questions about grade inflation, accountability, and college readiness.
5 new public schools opening this fall in the Bronx and Queens
From a ‘hip-hop high school’ to new District 75 seats, NYC is adding five campuses to the Bronx and Queens this fall. Here’s a look at what’s coming.
What We’re Reading
Purdue to empower kids ‘Brick by Brick’ through AI LEGO workshop, Star City News
HSE eliminates 18 teacher positions, points to enrollment decrease, IndyStar (Paywall)
Librarians want stable funding for Imagination Library, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Thumbnail image by Amelia Pak-Harvey / Chalkbeat