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Good morning,
Hope your Wednesday is off to a great start. This is Makiya Seminera, one of your Chalkbeat Chicago reporters, and we have updates on one of the biggest, developing school board race stories to come out in the past week.
All eyes have been on Hilario Dominguez, the CTU-backed school board presidential candidate. Just last week, the Chicago Tribune reported on past allegations of Dominguez’ “inappropriate interactions” with a Chicago Public Schools student during his time with The Resurrection Project in 2017. Those accusations are now at the center of a reopened investigation by the CPS Inspector General.
My colleague, Mila Koumpilova, and Block Club Chicago’s Francia Garcia Hernandez just released their reporting of the allegations, which includes an interview with the former student at the center of the investigation.
It also includes new developments from a press conference held by Dominguez last night. While notably not taking questions from reporters, the presidential hopeful told reporters he was “ready to participate in every investigation.” To get the full picture of the controversy Dominguez is embroiled in, give Mila and Francia’s story a read.
Do you have any tips about the school board elections? Respond to this email if so.
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