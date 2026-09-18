This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the reporters at Chalkbeat here in Chicago. For years, school closures have been a toxic topic for Chicago’s district and city leaders on the heels of the deeply unpopular 2013 shuttering of roughly 50 elementary schools. Last year, we wrote a story with our friends at ProPublica about how determined officials have been to dodge broaching the issue even as declining enrollment and severely underenrolled schools have posed academic and fiscal challenges.

The issue is coming to a head in districts across the country. Philadelphia has a contentious plan to close 17 schools, including five high schools, next school year — and officials there are arguing the move will address the scarcity of course offerings at really small schools. (Last spring, I spoke with a Chicago high school student who faced retaking a yearbook class for the third time because of how few choices she had at her small school.) But Philly families remain skeptical, and they have said they want to see more details about how merging schools would strengthen academic offerings.