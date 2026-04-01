Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is about the newest board in Indianapolis which will shape the future of schools in the city.
Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the members of the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation. See the full list in our story below.
I hope you’re enjoying our new look for the newsletter. What do you want to see in our newsletters? Email us: [email protected]
Local News
Indianapolis Public Education Corporation members announced by Mayor Hogsett
Indiana lawmakers created the new board to oversee certain operations of public schools in Indiana, and to create a new accountability system for district and charter schools.
Around Chalkbeat
Dylan’s return: NYC’s first public school student detained by ICE returns to school after 10 months
Dylan became the public face of an aggressive new phase in Trump’s mass deportation campaign. His school never stopped trying to bring him back.
Too hot, poor ventilation, overlooked: Newark’s East Ward students are learning in decades-old buildings
School buildings in Newark’s East Ward are, on average, a century old and infrastructure is in need of repairs. But finding land, state funding, and environmental concerns have complicated solutions.
Macquline King, interim CEO of Chicago Public Schools, hired as permanent leader
King has been Chicago Public Schools’ interim CEO since last June. She faces a new set of challenges for the upcoming school year, including a projected budget shortfall.
What We’re Reading
Indiana schools see political shift with Turning Point push, Axios Indianapolis
Thumbnail image by Lee Klafczynski for Chalkbeat