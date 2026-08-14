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Good morning. Carly here with Chalkbeat Philly.
We’ve been getting a number of texts and emails from readers this week inquiring about when the Philadelphia School District will release state test score information this year. We’re trying to figure this out too. Stay tuned!
In the meantime, I’m watching what’s going on with our colleagues over in New York City. After the district reported startlingly sharp drops in elementary reading scores, experts are calling for an investigation. Could it be the switch to computer-based testing? Philly students were taking their tests online before Pennsylvania mandated the shift this year, according to district officials. Or maybe NYC’s declines were due to their new literacy curriculum? Philly recently adopted El Education, one of the three that New York also approved.
Until we see that state test data, a lot remains unknown for Philly. If you’re a principal or educator, please reach out. We want to know how or if the test score data delay is having an impact on your ability to prepare for the coming school year.
As always, reach out with questions and story ideas at [email protected].
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What We’re Reading
Cheltenham is trying to move past its football scandal. Here’s what happens next, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)
Keeping Gen Z in Philly, The Philadelphia Citizen