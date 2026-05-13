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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! 

Indianapolis Public Schools has two new initiatives around affordable housing. The district is working with Habitat For Humanity and the Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership to make them happen. Read more below.

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Local News

Indianapolis Public Schools transfers unused land to Habitat for Humanity

Indianapolis Public Schools transfers unused land to Habitat for Humanity

IPS is transferring unused land to create affordable housing while partnering with a nonprofit to provide homeownership education for district employees.

Around Chalkbeat

NJ Supreme Court won’t weigh in yet on school segregation case

NJ Supreme Court won’t weigh in yet on school segregation case

A group of parents and advocacy groups first claimed in 2018 that New Jersey schools are impermissibly segregated. The case is now before the appellate division.

Majority of new Tennessee vouchers awarded to higher-income families

Majority of new Tennessee vouchers awarded to higher-income families

Tennessee officials tried to make less-affluent students a priority for Education Freedom Scholarships next year. But most new EFS vouchers went to families with higher income.

In late push, Colorado lawmakers seek limits on homeschool enrichment and group fueling its growth

In late push, Colorado lawmakers seek limits on homeschool enrichment and group fueling its growth

With Colorado’s legislative session set to end this week, lawmakers are pushing two amendments that would put new guardrails on homeschool enrichment and boards of cooperative educational services.

What We’re Reading

IU locks down lab of distinguished professor of biology, WFYI

ISTA terminates union leaders; NLRB complaints filed, Indiana Capital Chronicle

Why some schools are cutting back on the technology they spent billions on The Washington Post (Paywall)

Thumbnail image by Amelia Pak-Harvey / Chalkbeat

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