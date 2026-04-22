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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana!
Today’s top story is about a former college admissions officer now on the other side of the application as a college coach in Perry Township schools. Read more from Aleks below.
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Local News
How an Indiana counselor helps students turn ‘I want to go to college’ into a plan
Programs like seamless admissions for Indiana students at IU Indianapolis help make college dreams a reality. High school counselor Ron Wilks works to ensure students are ready.
Around Chalkbeat
For children in poverty, the biggest resource gaps are outside of school
Researchers found the biggest gaps for low-income children beyond the classroom, in housing, health care, nutrition, child care, and other supports.
5 key takeaways from the Memphis schools takeover bill
Legislation advanced by Tennessee Republicans would create an oversight board to control key MSCS budget and staffing decisions for at least the next four years.
Tennessee Republicans push for significant last-minute ESA voucher expansion
If a majority approves the new language, it will mark the second time in two weeks that Republicans have bypassed the committee process to make significant last-minute changes to Tennessee’s voucher programs.
What We’re Reading
Indy library resumes Wi-Fi hotspot program, Mirror Indy
Beckwith calls Valparaiso Community Schools 'woke' after controversial visit, IndyStar (Paywall)
This teaching method, backed by conservatives, is on the rise, The Washington Post (Paywall)
Thumbnail image is courtesy of Perry Township Schools