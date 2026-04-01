Our top story takes you inside ELLIS Prep as Dylan Lopez Contreras returned to the Bronx high school for the first time since being detained by ICE agents 10 months ago.

Dylan’s first day back was a joyous day, but reminders of his detention loomed, including the ankle bracelet he must now wear and the continued threat of immigration enforcement. Still, his school is doing everything it can to help him return to normalcy and make it to college.