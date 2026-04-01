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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
Our top story takes you inside ELLIS Prep as Dylan Lopez Contreras returned to the Bronx high school for the first time since being detained by ICE agents 10 months ago.
Dylan’s first day back was a joyous day, but reminders of his detention loomed, including the ankle bracelet he must now wear and the continued threat of immigration enforcement. Still, his school is doing everything it can to help him return to normalcy and make it to college.
Local News
Dylan’s return: NYC’s first public school student detained by ICE returns to school after 10 months
Dylan became the public face of an aggressive new phase in Trump’s mass deportation campaign. His school never stopped trying to bring him back.
Around Chalkbeat
Too hot, poor ventilation, overlooked: Newark’s East Ward students are learning in decades-old buildings
School buildings in Newark’s East Ward are, on average, a century old and infrastructure is in need of repairs. But finding land, state funding, and environmental concerns have complicated solutions.
Macquline King, interim CEO of Chicago Public Schools, hired as permanent leader
King has been Chicago Public Schools’ interim CEO since last June. She faces a new set of challenges for the upcoming school year, including a projected budget shortfall.
Child care aid for low-income Colorado families to last through June at least, state officials say
The state has enough funding to operate the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program at least through June, according to a recent update.
What We’re Reading
Did New York blow $10 million on reading instruction that doesn’t work?, The Hechinger Report
How NYC’s top public schools box poor kids out — with a century-old map, New York Post (Opinion)
Thumbnail image by José A. Alvarado Jr. for Chalkbeat