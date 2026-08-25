This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the reporters at Chalkbeat here in Chicago. I hope everyone had a promising start to the new school year yesterday. My colleague Reema Amin followed a South Side family , capturing how uncertainty about the Chicago Public Schools budget tinged the first day excitement.

The fiscal precariousness the district faces was also a theme at the customary first day press conference with the superintendent, mayor and other officials, which this time around took place at Leland Elementary, a STEM school on the West Side. At the event, Mayor Brandon Johnson and others again called for a state millionaires tax to steer more money for public schools, a proposal that so far hasn’t gained enough traction in Springfield.