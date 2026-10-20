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Hello!
This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the education reporters at Chalkbeat here in Chicago.
The Trump administration has sued two dozen states in a push to end policies that allow undocumented students to qualify for the lower tuition at state colleges and universities that other residents pay. In Illinois, a federal court order after such a lawsuit effectively ended Illinois' in-state tuition benefit, blocking a state law that made students eligible.
The feds also pressed states to end access to career and technical education for undocumented students. Meanwhile, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that, among other things, expanded the college prospects for young people who arrived in the country as children remains stuck in legal limbo.
My colleague Lily Altavena explored how students and high school counselors are navigating the uncertainty.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
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What We’re Reading
Chicago schools watchdog said allegations against school board candidate could not be corroborated, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
Supreme Court to hear new case on race and school admissions, The New York Times (Paywall)