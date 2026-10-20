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Hello!

This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the education reporters at Chalkbeat here in Chicago.

The Trump administration has sued two dozen states in a push to end policies that allow undocumented students to qualify for the lower tuition at state colleges and universities that other residents pay. In Illinois, a federal court order after such a lawsuit effectively ended Illinois' in-state tuition benefit, blocking a state law that made students eligible.

The feds also pressed states to end access to career and technical education for undocumented students. Meanwhile, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that, among other things, expanded the college prospects for young people who arrived in the country as children remains stuck in legal limbo.