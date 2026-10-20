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Hello!

This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the education reporters at Chalkbeat here in Chicago.

The Trump administration has sued two dozen states in a push to end policies that allow undocumented students to qualify for the lower tuition at state colleges and universities that other residents pay. In Illinois, a federal court order after such a lawsuit effectively ended Illinois' in-state tuition benefit, blocking a state law that made students eligible.

The feds also pressed states to end access to career and technical education for undocumented students. Meanwhile, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that, among other things, expanded the college prospects for young people who arrived in the country as children remains stuck in legal limbo.

My colleague Lily Altavena explored how students and high school counselors are navigating the uncertainty.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Around Chalkbeat

For undocumented students, the path from high school to college is shrinking

For undocumented students, the path from high school to college is shrinking

As states and the federal government seek to restrict in-state tuition benefits and career programs, students in college and high school face new financial and legal hurdles.
Why this ex-county commissioner supports the state takeover of Memphis schools

Why this ex-county commissioner supports the state takeover of Memphis schools

Britney Thornton left the county commission to join Memphis Lift. She says the status quo must change, and said the MSCS school board suffers from a lack of professionalism.
Denver superintendent says he is not recommending any school boundary changes this year

Denver superintendent says he is not recommending any school boundary changes this year

A Denver school board policy requires the district to analyze and adjust school boundaries every five years. But the superintendent says he’s not recommending any changes.

What We’re Reading

City Colleges reach late night tentative contract agreement to avoid strike, WBEZ

Chicago schools watchdog said allegations against school board candidate could not be corroborated, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)

Supreme Court to hear new case on race and school admissions, The New York Times (Paywall)

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