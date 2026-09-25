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Hello and happy Friday! It’s finally starting to feel like fall. Are you as relieved as I am?

A federal program that covers many schools’ internet expenses is under review. Chalkbeat National Editor Erica Meltzer reports that it could lead to the elimination of subsidies or new requirements to restrict screen time.

This could have major implications for Tennessee schools, particularly in low-income and rural communities. One Tennessee lawmaker recently called the e-rate program a “lifeline” for those communities.