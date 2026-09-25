Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Hello and happy Friday! It’s finally starting to feel like fall. Are you as relieved as I am?
A federal program that covers many schools’ internet expenses is under review. Chalkbeat National Editor Erica Meltzer reports that it could lead to the elimination of subsidies or new requirements to restrict screen time.
This could have major implications for Tennessee schools, particularly in low-income and rural communities. One Tennessee lawmaker recently called the e-rate program a “lifeline” for those communities.
Will you join us on Thursday? Schools are embracing AI at the same time families and educators are questioning how much technology belongs in classrooms. Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman will dig into that tension and their reporting in a members-only virtual conversation. Donate any amount to become a Chalkbeat member and reserve your seat.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
Feds target school internet subsidies in ed-tech backlash even as Trump touts AI
AI and the shrinking college payoff, NHJ’s school in context, Sal Khan’s origin story: A Chalkbeat Ideas roundup
From 3,000 students to about 90: Inside the decades-long failure to fix or close NYC’s smallest high school
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS
How I improved attendance by 30% in the first two months of school
By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University
What We’re Reading
See how much TN schools rose, fell on U.S. News best colleges list, The Tennessean (Paywall)
JMCSS Superintendent named Tennessee's Superintendent of the Year Jackson Sun (Paywall)