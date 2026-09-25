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Hello and happy Friday! It’s finally starting to feel like fall. Are you as relieved as I am?

A federal program that covers many schools’ internet expenses is under review. Chalkbeat National Editor Erica Meltzer reports that it could lead to the elimination of subsidies or new requirements to restrict screen time.

This could have major implications for Tennessee schools, particularly in low-income and rural communities. One Tennessee lawmaker recently called the e-rate program a “lifeline” for those communities.

Read more in today’s top story.

Will you join us on Thursday? Schools are embracing AI at the same time families and educators are questioning how much technology belongs in classrooms. Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman will dig into that tension and their reporting in a members-only virtual conversation. Donate any amount to become a Chalkbeat member and reserve your seat.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Around Chalkbeat

Feds target school internet subsidies in ed-tech backlash even as Trump touts AI

Feds target school internet subsidies in ed-tech backlash even as Trump touts AI

E-Rate is the fifth-largest source of federal funding for schools. The FCC is considering whether to end it or require schools to set screen time limits as a condition of aid.
AI and the shrinking college payoff, NHJ’s school in context, Sal Khan’s origin story: A Chalkbeat Ideas roundup

AI and the shrinking college payoff, NHJ’s school in context, Sal Khan’s origin story: A Chalkbeat Ideas roundup

This Chalkbeat Ideas roundup also examines AI and the college payoff, Sal Khan’s origin story, and more.
From 3,000 students to about 90: Inside the decades-long failure to fix or close NYC’s smallest high school

From 3,000 students to about 90: Inside the decades-long failure to fix or close NYC’s smallest high school

NYC’s inaction on closing Murry Bergtraum High School is shortchanging the public school’s 90 students at a cost of $46,000 per pupil, a Chalkbeat investigation reveals.
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS

Before the Pacing Guide, Build the Circle

How I improved attendance by 30% in the first two months of school

By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University

What We’re Reading

Report highlights child care and education gaps for rural Tennessee kids, Action News 5

Tennessee teacher's child abuse case renews push for special education training bill Fox17

See how much TN schools rose, fell on U.S. News best colleges list, The Tennessean (Paywall)

JMCSS Superintendent named Tennessee's Superintendent of the Year Jackson Sun (Paywall)

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