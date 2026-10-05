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Hello! Happy Monday!
Today, in case you missed it last week, our National Editor Erica Meltzer took a closer look at the federal government’s newly-released rules for an education tax credit program, which has the potential to dramatically change America’s school landscape. Each state’s governor will decide whether to opt-in and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has yet to make a decision. Read Erica’s story to find out what his office said late last week.
We’re holding a school board presidential candidate forum on Oct. 14, with the Hyde Park Herald and the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics. Help us out! What do you want to ask the candidates? Submit your questions by Friday, Oct. 9. For registration and more information, click here.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
Public schools see ‘money on the table’ in education tax credit designed for private school choice
Should parents be held accountable for their children’s chronic absenteeism? Board candidates weigh in.
The Lilly Endowment is pouring millions into Indy school buildings. What does that mean for students?
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The case for multimodal learning in today's classroom
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What We’re Reading
CPS watchdog reopens case into allegations school board president candidate had ‘inappropriate interactions’ with minor, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)