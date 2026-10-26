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Hello! It’s Becky Vevea, Chalkbeat Chicago’s bureau chief.
When I first started covering politics, a fellow reporter referred to the final weeks ahead of an election as “silly season” and with just over one week until Chicagoans fully elect the school board, I’m ready to throw on some Raffi to shake the sillies out.
But first, our reporter Reema Amin did some proverbial silly shaking when she fact checked several campaign claims being made on mailers, texts, and ads. Thanks to our readers for sending in the source material! Read her excellent fact check here.
As always, send us your story ideas, tips, and feedback by replying to this email.
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Local News
Getting lots of campaign material for Chicago’s school board election? We fact-checked some of it.
Chicago Board of Education adopts new union contract for lunchroom workers
¿Cómo está Chalkbeat Chicago informando a los estudiantes de CPS sobre su junta escolar? Zines para jóvenes.
Around Chalkbeat
The Trump official who compared ed-tech to the tobacco industry
WATCH: Nikole Hannah-Jones interrogates Chancellor Kamar Samuels on NYC school integration
Mississippi turned a literacy crisis into success. Can Michigan do the same?
What We’re Reading
Mold in Chicago-area schools is a growing problem as climate change intensifies summer storms, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)