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Hello! It’s Becky Vevea, Chalkbeat Chicago’s bureau chief.

When I first started covering politics, a fellow reporter referred to the final weeks ahead of an election as “silly season” and with just over one week until Chicagoans fully elect the school board, I’m ready to throw on some Raffi to shake the sillies out.

But first, our reporter Reema Amin did some proverbial silly shaking when she fact checked several campaign claims being made on mailers, texts, and ads. Thanks to our readers for sending in the source material! Read her excellent fact check here.