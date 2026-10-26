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Hello! It’s Becky Vevea, Chalkbeat Chicago’s bureau chief.

When I first started covering politics, a fellow reporter referred to the final weeks ahead of an election as “silly season” and with just over one week until Chicagoans fully elect the school board, I’m ready to throw on some Raffi to shake the sillies out.

But first, our reporter Reema Amin did some proverbial silly shaking when she fact checked several campaign claims being made on mailers, texts, and ads. Thanks to our readers for sending in the source material! Read her excellent fact check here.

As always, send us your story ideas, tips, and feedback by replying to this email.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Getting lots of campaign material for Chicago’s school board election? We fact-checked some of it.

Getting lots of campaign material for Chicago’s school board election? We fact-checked some of it.

Chalkbeat asked readers to share the campaign material they’ve been getting. Several claims need added context or correction.
Chicago Board of Education adopts new union contract for lunchroom workers

Chicago Board of Education adopts new union contract for lunchroom workers

The board also heard criticism from the Chicago Teachers Union over what it described as a lack of advocacy for state funding.
¿Cómo está Chalkbeat Chicago informando a los estudiantes de CPS sobre su junta escolar? Zines para jóvenes.

¿Cómo está Chalkbeat Chicago informando a los estudiantes de CPS sobre su junta escolar? Zines para jóvenes.

Con el zine de Chalklbeat Chicago, los estudiantes de las Escuelas Públicas de Chicago cuentan con una nueva forma de informarse sobre las elecciones a la junta escolar. Este recurso gratuito puede imprimirse en cualquier lugar.

Around Chalkbeat

The Trump official who compared ed-tech to the tobacco industry

The Trump official who compared ed-tech to the tobacco industry

The Trump administration is divided over classroom technology, with some promoting AI in schools while others warn about harmful screen time.
WATCH: Nikole Hannah-Jones interrogates Chancellor Kamar Samuels on NYC school integration

WATCH: Nikole Hannah-Jones interrogates Chancellor Kamar Samuels on NYC school integration

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones pressed NYC schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels for a concrete integration plan at a packed town hall. Watch the full exchange.
Mississippi turned a literacy crisis into success. Can Michigan do the same?

Mississippi turned a literacy crisis into success. Can Michigan do the same?

Michigan's gubernatorial candidates say improving literacy is crucial in a state that has struggled for more than a decade to get more of its students meeting adequate reading standards.

What We’re Reading

Mold in Chicago-area schools is a growing problem as climate change intensifies summer storms, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)

CPS approves $300,000 for family of girl who endured years of racist bullying, WBEZ

CPS high school graduation and college enrollment rates rise, but many students still struggle to finish, WBEZ

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