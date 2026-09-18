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Hi all! Hope you’re staying cool out there.
The seasons may not be changing, but local leadership in Memphis sure is. Amber Huett-Garcia traded in her school board seat for a county commission role last month — but she’s still got ideas for how MSCS can improve with the newest iteration of board members.
Read her final reflections and words of wisdom from an exclusive Chalkbeat interview here.
Plus, are you a Memphis teacher or parent still struggling with school technology issues? Drop us a line at [email protected].
And one last thing: AI is moving into schools fast. So is the backlash to screen time. Join Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman on Oct. 1 for a members-only conversation about this tension and the technology choices schools are making right now. This event is for Chalkbeat members. Donate any amount to become a member, support Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism, and reserve your spot. We hope to see you there!
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Exit interview: Former MSCS board member calls for leadership stability
Around Chalkbeat
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What We’re Reading
Report: Financial stress derailing learning in Tennessee, which now ranks 42nd in economic childhood well-being, WPLN
OpenAI silent on how rogue agents breached private Vanderbilt tool, The Tennessean (Paywall)