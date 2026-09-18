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Hi all! Hope you’re staying cool out there.

The seasons may not be changing, but local leadership in Memphis sure is. Amber Huett-Garcia traded in her school board seat for a county commission role last month — but she’s still got ideas for how MSCS can improve with the newest iteration of board members.

Read her final reflections and words of wisdom from an exclusive Chalkbeat interview here.

Plus, are you a Memphis teacher or parent still struggling with school technology issues? Drop us a line at [email protected].

And one last thing: AI is moving into schools fast. So is the backlash to screen time. Join Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman on Oct. 1 for a members-only conversation about this tension and the technology choices schools are making right now. This event is for Chalkbeat members. Donate any amount to become a member, support Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism, and reserve your spot. We hope to see you there!

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Exit interview: Former MSCS board member calls for leadership stability

Exit interview: Former MSCS board member calls for leadership stability

Amber Huett-Garcia is leaving the Memphis-Shelby County school board and hopes to help solve school building issues as a Shelby County commissioner.

Around Chalkbeat

Trump administration proposes stripping private colleges of tax-exempt status over DEI policies

Trump administration proposes stripping private colleges of tax-exempt status over DEI policies

The Trump Administration proposed a rule this month that would end the tax-exempt status of private universities with diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.
Fewer Philly students are getting shot, but risks are higher for those at cyber charters, alternative schools

Fewer Philly students are getting shot, but risks are higher for those at cyber charters, alternative schools

Philadelphia district researchers looked at where and when students get shot, and how risk differs by school type. Here’s what the data show.
1 in 3 NYC students chronically absent as rates remain stubbornly high

1 in 3 NYC students chronically absent as rates remain stubbornly high

New York City’s chronic absenteeism rate holds steady at 33.5%, well above pre-pandemic levels. The Education Department recently overhauled its attendance regulations to address the problem.

What We’re Reading

Report: Financial stress derailing learning in Tennessee, which now ranks 42nd in economic childhood well-being, WPLN

OpenAI silent on how rogue agents breached private Vanderbilt tool, The Tennessean (Paywall)

Head Start got her out of homelessness. Trump proposal threatens that help for others, NPR

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