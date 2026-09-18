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Hi all! Hope you’re staying cool out there.

The seasons may not be changing, but local leadership in Memphis sure is. Amber Huett-Garcia traded in her school board seat for a county commission role last month — but she’s still got ideas for how MSCS can improve with the newest iteration of board members.

Read her final reflections and words of wisdom from an exclusive Chalkbeat interview here.

Plus, are you a Memphis teacher or parent still struggling with school technology issues? Drop us a line at [email protected].