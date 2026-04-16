Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s newsletter has two stories from our national desk. First, read about the impact of the Trump administration’s decision to end civil rights agreements from previous Democratic administrations. Second, the federal office serving English learners is being dissolved.

Plus, see what news and opportunities were sent to our inbox in the roundup below. Want your award, summer camp, or program in our newsletter?

P.S. We reported on Tuesday that the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation would soon have a website. It launched on Wednesday. Take a look.

From Our Inbox

2026 Youth Violence Prevention Fellowship: Applications are open for this paid summer program for Marion County teens ages 15 to 18. The fellowship meets for in-person and virtual sessions Tuesdays to Thursdays from June 9 to 25. Participants learn about policy, advocacy, and violence prevention strategies as well as engage in the community and contribute to solutions. Applications and letters of recommendation are due May 1. Apply here.

Ivy Tech STEM summer camps: The Indianapolis Ivy Tech campus will have two free, interactive STEM camps. The STEM Summer Youth Camp for ages 13 to 16 is July 13-16, and the Biotechnology Summer Camp for students entering grades 9 to 12 is July 27 to 31. Learn more and apply here.

College success at New Prairie: The high school is Indiana’s American College Application Campaign School of Excellence winner. The award celebrates schools that are increasing postsecondary success, especially for first-generation college students. Indiana’s Higher Education Commission selects the winner on behalf of the state.

New Ivy Tech leader: Stacy Atkinson is the new provost of Ivy Tech. She was previously the interim provost and worked on the Indianapolis, Richmond, and Hamilton County campuses. The provost directs the college’s academic mission including curriculum. Chad Bolser will continue as the interim chancellor of the Indianapolis campus and a search to fill that role will start immediately.