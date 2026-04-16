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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s newsletter has two stories from our national desk. First, read about the impact of the Trump administration’s decision to end civil rights agreements from previous Democratic administrations. Second, the federal office serving English learners is being dissolved.
Plus, see what news and opportunities were sent to our inbox in the roundup below. Want your award, summer camp, or program in our newsletter?
Email us: [email protected]
P.S. We reported on Tuesday that the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation would soon have a website. It launched on Wednesday. Take a look.
From Our Inbox
2026 Youth Violence Prevention Fellowship: Applications are open for this paid summer program for Marion County teens ages 15 to 18. The fellowship meets for in-person and virtual sessions Tuesdays to Thursdays from June 9 to 25. Participants learn about policy, advocacy, and violence prevention strategies as well as engage in the community and contribute to solutions. Applications and letters of recommendation are due May 1. Apply here.
Ivy Tech STEM summer camps: The Indianapolis Ivy Tech campus will have two free, interactive STEM camps. The STEM Summer Youth Camp for ages 13 to 16 is July 13-16, and the Biotechnology Summer Camp for students entering grades 9 to 12 is July 27 to 31. Learn more and apply here.
College success at New Prairie: The high school is Indiana’s American College Application Campaign School of Excellence winner. The award celebrates schools that are increasing postsecondary success, especially for first-generation college students. Indiana’s Higher Education Commission selects the winner on behalf of the state.
New Ivy Tech leader: Stacy Atkinson is the new provost of Ivy Tech. She was previously the interim provost and worked on the Indianapolis, Richmond, and Hamilton County campuses. The provost directs the college’s academic mission including curriculum. Chad Bolser will continue as the interim chancellor of the Indianapolis campus and a search to fill that role will start immediately.
Top UIndy programs: The University of Indianapolis occupational therapy and physical therapy programs were ranked in the top 50 in the country per the U.S. News & World Report graduate school rankings. The occupational therapy doctorate program was ranked no. 41 and the doctor of physical therapy program ranked no 48.
Around Chalkbeat
Trump termination of civil rights agreements could chill student complaints and confuse schools
Conservatives say Title IX is finally being interpreted correctly. Other observers say the unprecedented move could intimidate students considering civil rights complaints.
Education Department dissolving federal office serving English learners
The Office of English Language Acquisition was decimated by layoffs. Now its work supporting the nation’s 5 million English learners will be absorbed by other offices.
Colorado pays generously for homeschool enrichment. Funding cuts and stricter rules may be coming.
State lawmakers are planning legislation that would halve funding for many homeschool enrichment programs. New guardrails could be on the way, too.
What We’re Reading
Union schools to enroll students as legal battle continues, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Federal judge blocks law banning college IDs at voting booth, IndyStar (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Getty Images