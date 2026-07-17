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Happy Friday! It’s voting time again.

Memphis voters can start casting early ballots for the MSCS board election today. Two incumbents are running unopposed, while District 6 and District 8 will choose between a Democratic nominee and an independent candidate.

The general election happens on Aug. 6. In the meantime, learn more about the the candidates that are running here.