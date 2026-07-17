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Happy Friday! It’s voting time again.
Memphis voters can start casting early ballots for the MSCS board election today. Two incumbents are running unopposed, while District 6 and District 8 will choose between a Democratic nominee and an independent candidate.
The general election happens on Aug. 6. In the meantime, learn more about the the candidates that are running here.
What questions do you have ahead of the new school year? Send your thoughts to [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Memphis school board election comes as legal battle continues over state takeover
Two new members will join the Memphis-Shelby County school board, but it’s unclear how much power they’ll have come Sept. 1.
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What We’re Reading
Tennessee points federal judge to MSCS audit in a push to restart takeover, The Daily Memphian (Paywall)
University of Tennessee earns millions to turn grass into car parts and more, Knoxville News Sentinel (Paywall)