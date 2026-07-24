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Hello and happy Friday! Becky Vevea here brewing more coffee. I don’t know about you, but this week felt like a month. Here are our top stories.

The union that represents school support staff, released its endorsement for school board president yesterday, backing Jessica Biggs, not the teachers union’s political director Hilario Dominguez. In total, SEIU endorsed 15 candidates and notably split from the teachers union on 10 of them. This puts the two once close unions in opposition to one another in the historic election where all 21 Chicago Board of Education seats are up for grabs.

The race to lead the board is heating up in other ways. Dominguez is being accused of breaking campaign finance rules by someone working for his opponent Sendhil Revuluri. The complaint argues Dominguez’s latest filings reporting that he raised and spent nothing “cannot be true.” Read the full story.