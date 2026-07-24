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Hello and happy Friday! Becky Vevea here brewing more coffee. I don’t know about you, but this week felt like a month. Here are our top stories.
The union that represents school support staff, released its endorsement for school board president yesterday, backing Jessica Biggs, not the teachers union’s political director Hilario Dominguez. In total, SEIU endorsed 15 candidates and notably split from the teachers union on 10 of them. This puts the two once close unions in opposition to one another in the historic election where all 21 Chicago Board of Education seats are up for grabs.
The race to lead the board is heating up in other ways. Dominguez is being accused of breaking campaign finance rules by someone working for his opponent Sendhil Revuluri. The complaint argues Dominguez’s latest filings reporting that he raised and spent nothing “cannot be true.” Read the full story.
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Local News
Chicago school board presidential candidate Hilario Dominguez accused of breaking campaign finance rules
In a formal complaint to the state, candidate Sendhil Revuluri claims that opponent Hilario Dominguez filed an inaccurate campaign finance report.
Union representing Chicago school support staff makes Board of Education endorsements
The union that represents school support staff, such as special education assistants, janitors, and bus drivers, endorsed candidates in 15 of 21 races. Their picks are different from the CTU in 10 races.
Chicago Public Schools could take another crack at overhauling its middle management
Conversations about the school district’s middle management structure have persisted, even after CEO Macquline King shelved a proposal to change it.
Around Chalkbeat
Here’s how far an Indiana Choice Scholarship voucher gets you at Indianapolis private schools
Indiana’s Choice Scholarship program has grown considerably since 2011 but the vouchers often don’t cover all of private school tuition. Schools have various means to fill the gap.
Facing state scrutiny, Memphis schools intensify efforts to reduce chronic absenteeism
Memphis-Shelby County Schools works to keep absenteeism down after Nashville Republicans used the rate as justification for the state takeover.
Education Department limits civil rights investigations into racial disparities in schools
The U.S. Department of Education says racial gaps in data about student discipline, school admissions, and advanced classes can’t be the sole basis for civil rights violations.