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Happy Wednesday!

It’s Makiya Seminera, one of your Chalkbeat Chicago reporters, and I’m here to give you the latest on this summer’s “NeverEnding Story”: Chicago Public Schools’ 2026-2027 budget.

It’s not an understatement to say it’s been a tumultuous year for CPS teachers weathering the district’s massive budget deficit. Some schools previously endured layoffs, and according to my colleagues Reema Amin, Thomas Wilburn and Becky Vevea, those cuts aren’t done yet.

This year’s proposed budget already had a few items that weren’t received too well (more on that later), but one issue that community members have kept a close eye on is whether CPS will make cuts to its staff. Our budgetary analysis shows that CPS will start the school year with a staff cut by less than 1% overall.

However, when you zoom in on specific schools, the percentage of staff lost is more startling — upwards of about 20% of positions at some schools. Community reactions to those losses are still playing out.

Negative feedback has proven to be a powerful tool so far, as the district reversed course on its plan to include five furlough days for all CPS staff next January while students are on break, Reema reported yesterday. This last-minute elimination comes as CEO Macquline King urges the Chicago Board of Education to pass the budget tomorrow.