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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
As NYC students prepare to return to classrooms on Sept. 10, education officials are still evaluating if and how to incorporate AI instructional tools. They may want to take note of new findings from a study of middle schoolers given access to Khan Academy’s AI-powered tutor, Khanmigo. The students using Khan Academy made faster gains than the comparison group, but the students largely ignored the chatbot or they asked off-topic questions — or tried to convince the chatbot to just provide the correct answers. “It may be that human attention is the key ingredient for realizing the full benefits of personalized learning,” the researchers wrote.
NYC teachers: Do you know how you plan to incorporate tech, if at all this school year? Tell us: [email protected].
A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.
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What We’re Reading
Staten Island student pays thousands to get to school, asks Mayor Mamdani to make express buses free for students, CBS New York
City reading scores aren’t the only data, The New York Daily News (Opinion)
Neuroscience expert concerned about use of AI in schools, NY1/Spectrum News