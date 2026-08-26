As NYC students prepare to return to classrooms on Sept. 10, education officials are still evaluating if and how to incorporate AI instructional tools. They may want to take note of new findings from a study of middle schoolers given access to Khan Academy’s AI-powered tutor, Khanmigo. The students using Khan Academy made faster gains than the comparison group, but the students largely ignored the chatbot or they asked off-topic questions — or tried to convince the chatbot to just provide the correct answers. “It may be that human attention is the key ingredient for realizing the full benefits of personalized learning,” the researchers wrote.