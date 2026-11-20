Preliminary figures released by the city’s Education Department reveal that roughly two-thirds of the city’s 1,600 schools saw enrollment shrink this fall, shedding 23,000 students overall. While schools serving newly arrived immigrants took the sharpest hit, declines hit 31 of 32 of NYC’s geographic districts. Look up your school’s numbers in Chalkbeat’s searchable database —and see what the drop means for Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s upcoming decision on midyear budget clawbacks.