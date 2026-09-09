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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee, here with your Wednesday roundup.
Has Memphis ended it years-long student laptop policy?
That’s the question Bri Hatch has been chasing down for several weeks. Bri received tips that one Memphis high school community was taken by surprise last month when school started but personal laptops were not assigned to students as usual.
After Chalkbeat Tennessee pushed for answers, the district said it is reconsidering its 1:1 device policy. But it’s not clear how exactly policy changes are being applied across the district, and parents have some concerns.
Is your school experiencing a similar digital device policy change? You can share your experience with us by replying directly to this email or reaching out to Bri at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Last-minute student laptop change leaves Memphis parents, teachers scrambling
Memphis-Shelby County Schools could be ending a COVID-era policy that gave each student their own take-home device.
Around Chalkbeat
Credit recovery enrollment rose 13% since 2017, raising questions about graduation rigor
Federal data shows credit recovery course enrollment grew 13% post-pandemic, raising concerns about high school graduation requirements and online course rigor.
U.S. moves up in PISA test score rankings because other countries are doing worse
American 15-year-olds scored above average in science and reading amid a concerning global decline in student learning.
American Psychological Association calls for higher ed tech standards, not screen bans in new report
Too many apps aim to make learning fun without promoting learning, the American Psychological Association says. But the group also wants to avoid hysteria about screens and AI.
What We’re Reading
Knox County school receives second threat days after evacuation that left over 20 students hospitalized, WVLT