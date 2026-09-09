Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee, here with your Wednesday roundup.

Has Memphis ended it years-long student laptop policy?

That’s the question Bri Hatch has been chasing down for several weeks. Bri received tips that one Memphis high school community was taken by surprise last month when school started but personal laptops were not assigned to students as usual.

After Chalkbeat Tennessee pushed for answers, the district said it is reconsidering its 1:1 device policy. But it’s not clear how exactly policy changes are being applied across the district, and parents have some concerns.