This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning. It’s Amy from Chalkbeat New York.

Remember when “high-dosage tutoring” was a big buzzword in education? After the prolonged pandemic-related school closures, policymakers and researchers promised that frequent, small-group tutoring could quickly pull students back up to grade level. Chalkbeat’s Matt Barnum shows us that reality quickly collided with implementation as school districts across the nation struggled to find qualified tutors, fit sessions into already packed school days, and maintain quality as they scaled up programs. Now, as researchers examine the modest gains of high-dosage tutoring, they’re also looking more closely at the challenges of doing it right.

And as we head into the first full week of school, please tell us how it’s going! Share your stories with us: [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat New York

Local News

As NYC schools open, 5 big questions about Mamdani’s education agenda

As NYC schools open, 5 big questions about Mamdani’s education agenda

As NYC schools open, Mamdani faces major questions about falling enrollment, special education, school technology, and the shape of his broader K-12 agenda.

Around Chalkbeat

The rise, fall — and possible future — of high-dosage tutoring

The rise, fall — and possible future — of high-dosage tutoring

High-dosage tutoring won broad support after COVID. Its uneven rollout shows why promising education reforms often lose power at scale.
For America’s 250th birthday, Philadelphia students get a civics lesson in a time capsule

For America’s 250th birthday, Philadelphia students get a civics lesson in a time capsule

During a day of civic learning in Philadelphia, students got a close look at how the government makes decisions.

What We’re Reading

Councilmembers make new push to improve diversity at NYC specialized high schools, Gothamist

We must keep New York students in school, New York Daily News (Opinion)

NYC schools set to deploy truancy cops as 33% of students are chronically absent, New York Post

Remember, not #NeverForget, The Spectator (Opinion, Stuyvesant High School newspaper)

Bronx School of Hip-Hop welcomes first freshmen class, News 12

Inside the Outrageous Collapse of a ‘Montessori Ponzi,’ The New York Times

Reply

Avatar

or to participate

Keep Reading

View more
caret-right