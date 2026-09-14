Remember when “high-dosage tutoring” was a big buzzword in education? After the prolonged pandemic-related school closures, policymakers and researchers promised that frequent, small-group tutoring could quickly pull students back up to grade level. Chalkbeat’s Matt Barnum shows us that reality quickly collided with implementation as school districts across the nation struggled to find qualified tutors, fit sessions into already packed school days, and maintain quality as they scaled up programs. Now, as researchers examine the modest gains of high-dosage tutoring, they’re also looking more closely at the challenges of doing it right.