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Good morning. It’s Amy from Chalkbeat New York.
Remember when “high-dosage tutoring” was a big buzzword in education? After the prolonged pandemic-related school closures, policymakers and researchers promised that frequent, small-group tutoring could quickly pull students back up to grade level. Chalkbeat’s Matt Barnum shows us that reality quickly collided with implementation as school districts across the nation struggled to find qualified tutors, fit sessions into already packed school days, and maintain quality as they scaled up programs. Now, as researchers examine the modest gains of high-dosage tutoring, they’re also looking more closely at the challenges of doing it right.
And as we head into the first full week of school, please tell us how it’s going! Share your stories with us: [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
As NYC schools open, 5 big questions about Mamdani’s education agenda
Around Chalkbeat
The rise, fall — and possible future — of high-dosage tutoring
For America’s 250th birthday, Philadelphia students get a civics lesson in a time capsule
What We’re Reading
We must keep New York students in school, New York Daily News (Opinion)
Remember, not #NeverForget, The Spectator (Opinion, Stuyvesant High School newspaper)
Inside the Outrageous Collapse of a ‘Montessori Ponzi,’ The New York Times