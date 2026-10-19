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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.

Navigating New York City’s school system can feel like deciphering a black box. Mountains of data exist online, but finding what actually matters — and making sense of it — can be a massive headache.

As middle and high school admissions season is underway and elementary school applications are on the horizon, we are here to help families cut through the confusion. Our team at Chalkbeat teamed up with The City Reporter and hosted a live session breaking down how we vet local schools. We walked through the key data points we rely on, including teacher survey results, principal spending, and student growth metrics.

If you're weighing school options or just want a clearer picture of your local campus, watch the full recorded guide and live Q&A here.

Share your strategies with us at [email protected].