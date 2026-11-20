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Good morning and happy Friday.

The Pennsylvania State Board of Education rejected the Department of Education’s proposal to change how it scores students on standardized tests yesterday. Read more here.

Chalkbeat was the first to report on state officials’ controversial proposal to change the “cut scores” two weeks ago.

In other news, less than a year ago, Philadelphia school officials said eliminating hundreds of substitute teacher positions would save millions. Now they’re asking for millions more to cover substitute staffing costs. The school board voted unanimously with no discussion to approve that spending last night.

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