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Hello! It’s Becky Vevea, Chalkbeat’s Chicago bureau chief.

Today’s top story comes from our partners at the Illinois Answers Project. Their reporter Alex Nitkin dug in deeper on how TIF surpluses impact CPS budgets — and talked to candidates about the future of these special taxing districts as they relate to Chicago school funding. Whether you’re well-versed in TIFs or wondering what that even is, this story explains it all.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Special taxing districts’ uncertain future looms over historic school board races

Special taxing districts’ uncertain future looms over historic school board races

When Chicago’s mayor declares a TIF surplus, just over half goes to CPS. But the timing and unpredictable amounts create a budget challenge for the school system. Candidates running for school board have different views on how to manage this.
Chicago School Board Election 2026: The race in District 2b, North Lakefront

Chicago School Board Election 2026: The race in District 2b, North Lakefront

Debby Pope, Kyna Lenhof, and Daniel Basco are on the ballot to represent neighborhoods on the north lakefront for Chicago Public Schools’ first fully elected school board.
15 West: Chicago voters will weigh in on taxing millionaires for schools. How the money is divided matters, too.

15 West: Chicago voters will weigh in on taxing millionaires for schools. How the money is divided matters, too.

Two advisory questions on Chicago ballots ask voters whether Illinois should tax millionaires to support public education. Advocates and policy experts say raising more money is only part of the solution. Where that money goes could determine whether it closes existing school funding gaps.

Around Chalkbeat

Teachers Pay Teachers to ban AI-generated classroom resources as changes to platform spark backlash

Teachers Pay Teachers to ban AI-generated classroom resources as changes to platform spark backlash

TPT is cracking down on AI-generated teaching resources and changing how sellers earn money. Critics say the changes could hurt educators who rely on the site.
Denver to close Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy, a tiny HBCU-style high school, after 6 years

Denver to close Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy, a tiny HBCU-style high school, after 6 years

Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy, opened in 2021, will undergo what Denver Public Schools calls an operational closure, meaning the school is not financially sustainable.
Their Brooklyn school became a national symbol of failure. Here’s what parents have to say.

Their Brooklyn school became a national symbol of failure. Here’s what parents have to say.

Nikole Hannah-Jones described serious problems at P.S. 307. Today, years after Hannah-Jones’ daughter left, parents praise its teachers and new principal.

What We’re Reading

In Southwest Side school board race, a teenager takes on a Chicago police detective, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)

Insufficient evidence that Chicago School Board candidate engaged in sexual misconduct, watchdog report finds, Chicago Sun-Times

Our Chicago: Candidates for CPS board president make their case to voters, ABC7

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