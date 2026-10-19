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Hello! It’s Becky Vevea, Chalkbeat’s Chicago bureau chief.
Today’s top story comes from our partners at the Illinois Answers Project. Their reporter Alex Nitkin dug in deeper on how TIF surpluses impact CPS budgets — and talked to candidates about the future of these special taxing districts as they relate to Chicago school funding. Whether you’re well-versed in TIFs or wondering what that even is, this story explains it all.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Special taxing districts’ uncertain future looms over historic school board races
Chicago School Board Election 2026: The race in District 2b, North Lakefront
15 West: Chicago voters will weigh in on taxing millionaires for schools. How the money is divided matters, too.
Around Chalkbeat
Teachers Pay Teachers to ban AI-generated classroom resources as changes to platform spark backlash
Denver to close Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy, a tiny HBCU-style high school, after 6 years
Their Brooklyn school became a national symbol of failure. Here’s what parents have to say.
What We’re Reading
In Southwest Side school board race, a teenager takes on a Chicago police detective, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
Insufficient evidence that Chicago School Board candidate engaged in sexual misconduct, watchdog report finds, Chicago Sun-Times