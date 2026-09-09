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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is from our national team and examines federal data about credit recovery enrollment, showing a 13% increase nationwide since 2017.
Are you a teacher with thoughts about how credit recovery is changing the high school experience? Tell us at the end of the article.
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Around Chalkbeat
Credit recovery enrollment rose 13% since 2017, raising questions about graduation rigor
Federal data shows credit recovery course enrollment grew 13% post-pandemic, raising concerns about high school graduation requirements and online course rigor.
Last-minute student laptop change leaves Memphis parents, teachers scrambling
Memphis-Shelby County Schools could be ending a COVID-era policy that gave each student their own take-home device.
NYC student OMNY cards expired early, leaving families confused and paying out-of-pocket
NYC student OMNY cards appeared to have stopped working on Aug. 31 despite agency claims they last 365 days a year, leaving student athletes and others facing unexpected transit costs.
What We’re Reading
Hoosier kids go without care as Medicaid crackdown causes thousands to lose coverage, IndyStar (Paywall)