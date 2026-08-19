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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee.
Our colleague Lily Altavena brings us an interesting story this week from Arizona, which has long been a proving ground for the school choice movement. A state court killed a ballot measure that could have brought more oversight to Arizona’s school voucher program, the latest signal nationwide that enacting new rules for longstanding universal school choice programs can be an uphill battle despite some voter appetite for reform.
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Around Chalkbeat
Arizona court kills voucher ballot measure, leaving a national school choice debate unresolved
The Arizona Supreme Court effectively blocked a ballot measure that would have added income limits and oversight to the state’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts.
Controversial group that opened ‘Colorado’s first public Christian school’ will close after 13 years
After state crackdown and misgivings by a key member, Education reEnvisioned BOCES will soon close and its online schools will move to a new authorizer.
The most advantaged students attend the best-funded colleges. Does it have to be this way?
A new study finds selective colleges enroll richer, higher-scoring students and spend far more on their education than less selective schools.
NYC teachers were promised $8,500 bonuses for large class sizes. The details are murky.
NYC teachers could receive up to $8,500 for oversized classes, but weeks before school starts, it’s still unclear who will qualify for the extra pay.
What We’re Reading
A national divide over holding back students: Some states do it young, others wait until high school, Hechinger Report