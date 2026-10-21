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Hello,



I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia. Happy fall.

The number of students in Philly’s district schools has dropped by nearly 2,500 students from last school year. But the biggest drivers of the enrollment slump are unclear.