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Hello,
I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia. Happy fall.
The number of students in Philly’s district schools has dropped by nearly 2,500 students from last school year. But the biggest drivers of the enrollment slump are unclear.
Competition from brick-and-mortar charter schools and cyber charters is significant, and Philly’s birth rate is falling. But tracking where kids go after they leave a district is notoriously difficult.
Here’s everything we know about Philly’s enrollment drop.
Have you registered for our upcoming virtual panel about formerly incarcerated students yet? It’s based on my reporting, and it’s going to be a vital discussion co-moderated by a local youth. It’s free, so sign up now.
As usual, you can reach us at [email protected]
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
The Philadelphia school district’s enrollment fell by 2,500 students. Where did the kids go?
Around Chalkbeat
Supreme Court takes up case that could change how schools select students for magnet programs
IPS board candidates discuss school closures, AI, and legislative funding at forum
New Jersey picks Rutgers to lead social media research center
What We’re Reading
William Penn School District reinstates some sports teams following suspensions, WHYY (Paywall, Opinion)
National Teachers of the Year Will Help Aspiring Teachers Earn Degrees—for Free, EducationWeek (Paywall)