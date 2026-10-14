Good morning and happy Wednesday!

It’s Makiya Seminera, and I’ve got a couple important developments to share with y’all. First, we have two very important school board-related events featuring some of Chalkbeat Chicago’s staff.

Make sure you tune in tonight at 8 p.m. to the WBEZ school board presidential candidate forum, where our very own bureau chief, Becky Vevea, will serve as one of the moderators asking the tough questions Chicagoans want answers for. The event will be streamed on YouTube, in addition to WBEZ’s website and radio broadcast.

You can also hear from the presidential candidates in-person by attending tonight’s South Side forum at the University of Chicago’s Logan Center for the Arts from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You’ll get to hear questions from our reporter, Reema Amin, who will be moderating the discussion alongside Hyde Park Herald’s Max Blaisdell. You can register to attend here, and when the event’s finished, you’ll still have time to listen to the WBEZ forum on the train/bus/walk home!

Also coming out of our bureau is a story I published yesterday laying out the key influential education groups that are pressuring Gov. JB Pritzker to make a decision soon on whether to opt in to the federal tax-credit scholarship program. Both sides of the issue have laid out their arguments for or against the program which allows taxpayers to receive a dollar-for-dollar rebate on up to $1,700 in donations to scholarship-granting organizations supporting public or private schools. Now, it’s just a waiting game.