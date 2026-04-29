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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s newsletter features a roundup of stories from our colleagues across the county.
The issues being tackled and debated in other states have some things in common with those here in Indiana. Read more below.
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Around Chalkbeat
Colorado lawmakers propose novel investment strategy to raise money for childcare
A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill Monday that would create a new investment authority that could seek higher returns on certain pots of state money than what state investments typically produce.
As Michigan lawmakers push their ideas for funding schools, district leaders urge inflationary increases
The Michigan House and Senate are moving forward with proposals to fund schools and other areas. Superintendents have made it clear what they need. Will the legislature listen?
An Illinois governor-backed bill to restrict school cell phone use gains momentum
The proposed legislation would ban cell phones in elementary and middle schools throughout the school day. At the high school level, school districts will have discretion to allow cell phones during non-instructional time.
What We’re Reading
Indiana agency surveys prevalence of artificial food coloring in school meals, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Indianapolis area schools will let out for the summer soon. See when, IndyStar (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Rachel Woolf for Chalkbeat