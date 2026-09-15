This is Mila Koumpilova, one of education reporters at Chalkbeat here in Chicago. Today, we bring you a long-awaited update from my colleague Reema Amin, who had been checking in with the mayor’s office about seating a new noncitizen panel to advise the school board as required by the state.

Chicago advocates successfully pushed for the body in Springfield as a way to give noncitizens, who can’t vote in school board elections, more of a voice. Now, 20 months after the city’s first partly elected school board took over and weeks before elections to pick the first fully elected board, applications to serve on the panel are finally open, Reema reports.