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Hello!

This is Mila Koumpilova, one of education reporters at Chalkbeat here in Chicago. Today, we bring you a long-awaited update from my colleague Reema Amin, who had been checking in with the mayor’s office about seating a new noncitizen panel to advise the school board as required by the state.

Chicago advocates successfully pushed for the body in Springfield as a way to give noncitizens, who can’t vote in school board elections, more of a voice. Now, 20 months after the city’s first partly elected school board took over and weeks before elections to pick the first fully elected board, applications to serve on the panel are finally open, Reema reports.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

After delay, Chicago mayor’s office opens applications for the school board’s noncitizen advisory panel

After delay, Chicago mayor’s office opens applications for the school board’s noncitizen advisory panel

The panel is required by state law, but the mayor’s office said it delayed applications over concerns related to increased federal immigration enforcement.

Around Chalkbeat

As Michigan reading scores fall again, state superintendent is clear: ‘We need to improve.’

As Michigan reading scores fall again, state superintendent is clear: ‘We need to improve.’

Results of the Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress, or M-STEP, show students continue to struggle with reading but they did slightly better in math at some grade levels.
Meet five of the 2027 Colorado Teacher of the Year finalists

Meet five of the 2027 Colorado Teacher of the Year finalists

The 2027 Colorado Teacher of the Year award competition received nearly 300 applications from 76 school districts. The winner will be eligible for National Teacher of the Year.
What to know from Philadelphia’s review of its English language arts curriculum

What to know from Philadelphia’s review of its English language arts curriculum

Experts recommend that the district tweak its phonics instruction for its youngest learners to improve literacy.

What We’re Reading

12-year-old boy fired gun left on bus outside Bridgeport school, police says, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)

CPS data shows 13 high schools are 80% empty, WGN

Inside the outrageous collapse of a ‘Montessori Ponzi,’ The New York Times (Paywall)

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