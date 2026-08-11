Hello!

This is Mila Koumpilova at Chalkbeat here in Chicago. I scrambled to get caught up on the plethora of Chicago education news I missed during the two weeks I was away. One of those weeks I spent at a training on municipal finance for journalists provided by The City University of New York — my idea of summer fun.

In discussing budgeting, borrowing, and tax increment financing, the seminar kept returning to the city of Chicago as the prime example over the years of what not to do. We spent some time chatting about the latest Chicago Public Schools budget and the precariousness of relying on uncertain revenue to balance it.