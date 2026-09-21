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Hello! It’s Becky Vevea, your friendly Chicago bureau chief.
Our team has been hard at work the last few months putting together a host of voting resources ahead of the looming school board elections. This is the city’s second time voting for school board, but the first in which all 21 seats are up for grabs. Today, the first of these resources is rolling out.
In partnership with WBEZ, the Chicago Sun-Times, and Block Club Chicago, we’re launching a voter guide where you can look-up your district, compare how candidates answered 15 questions, learn about the schools in each district, and see who is funding and endorsing candidates.
Later this week, we’ll be publishing profiles of every candidate alongside resources from other news outlets dedicating coverage to this historic moment. Stay tuned!
Questions? Tips? Reply here and let us know what’s on your mind!
And one more thing: AI is moving into schools fast. So is the backlash to screen time. Join Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman on Oct. 1 for a members-only conversation about this tension and the technology choices schools are making right now. This event is for Chalkbeat members. Donate any amount to become a member, support Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism, and reserve your spot. We hope to see you there!
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Chicago School Board Voter Guide 2026
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Around Chalkbeat
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A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS
How I improved attendance by 30% in the first two months of school
By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University
What We’re Reading
In Fighting for Every Black Child, Did I Betray My Own? The New York Times Magazine (Paywall)
For some South Side voters, Chicago’s first full school board election isn’t much of a choice, The Chicago Reporter
HVAC issues, flooding keep East Chicago school closed, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)