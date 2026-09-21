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Hello! It’s Becky Vevea, your friendly Chicago bureau chief.

Our team has been hard at work the last few months putting together a host of voting resources ahead of the looming school board elections. This is the city’s second time voting for school board, but the first in which all 21 seats are up for grabs. Today, the first of these resources is rolling out.

In partnership with WBEZ, the Chicago Sun-Times, and Block Club Chicago, we’re launching a voter guide where you can look-up your district, compare how candidates answered 15 questions, learn about the schools in each district, and see who is funding and endorsing candidates.

Later this week, we’ll be publishing profiles of every candidate alongside resources from other news outlets dedicating coverage to this historic moment. Stay tuned!

Questions? Tips? Reply here and let us know what’s on your mind!

And one more thing: AI is moving into schools fast. So is the backlash to screen time. Join Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman on Oct. 1 for a members-only conversation about this tension and the technology choices schools are making right now. This event is for Chalkbeat members. Donate any amount to become a member, support Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism, and reserve your spot. We hope to see you there!

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Chicago School Board Voter Guide 2026

Chicago School Board Voter Guide 2026

For the first time, Chicagoans will elect the entire Board of Education. Find which district you vote in and compare candidates.
4 takeaways from the WTTW Chicago school board president candidate forum

4 takeaways from the WTTW Chicago school board president candidate forum

The four candidates participated in their second forum ahead of the Nov. 3 school board election.
After delay, Chicago mayor’s office opens applications for the school board’s noncitizen advisory panel

After delay, Chicago mayor’s office opens applications for the school board’s noncitizen advisory panel

The panel is required by state law, but the mayor’s office said it delayed applications over concerns related to increased federal immigration enforcement.

Around Chalkbeat

Denver school board approves agreement with outside law firm that could cost up to $1,000 an hour

Denver school board approves agreement with outside law firm that could cost up to $1,000 an hour

The law firm, Holland & Knight, would represent the board in matters involving the superintendent’s contract and performance evaluation.
Skyrocketing freshman enrollment at Philly’s Girls High creates new problem: overcrowded classrooms

Skyrocketing freshman enrollment at Philly’s Girls High creates new problem: overcrowded classrooms

Principal KaTiedra Argro’s success stands out in a district where enrollment has declined. But officials initially didn’t budget enough staff for her school.
Denver school board authorizes investigation into alleged use of antisemitic language

Denver school board authorizes investigation into alleged use of antisemitic language

Board Vice President Monica Hunter has been accused of allegedly using a derogatory term to refer to a Jewish board member. She denies it.
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS

Before the Pacing Guide, Build the Circle

How I improved attendance by 30% in the first two months of school

By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University

What We’re Reading

In Fighting for Every Black Child, Did I Betray My Own? The New York Times Magazine (Paywall)

For some South Side voters, Chicago’s first full school board election isn’t much of a choice, The Chicago Reporter

HVAC issues, flooding keep East Chicago school closed, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)

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