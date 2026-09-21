Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Hello! It’s Becky Vevea, your friendly Chicago bureau chief.

Our team has been hard at work the last few months putting together a host of voting resources ahead of the looming school board elections. This is the city’s second time voting for school board, but the first in which all 21 seats are up for grabs. Today, the first of these resources is rolling out.

In partnership with WBEZ, the Chicago Sun-Times, and Block Club Chicago, we’re launching a voter guide where you can look-up your district, compare how candidates answered 15 questions, learn about the schools in each district, and see who is funding and endorsing candidates.

Later this week, we’ll be publishing profiles of every candidate alongside resources from other news outlets dedicating coverage to this historic moment. Stay tuned!

Questions? Tips? Reply here and let us know what’s on your mind!