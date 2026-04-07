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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story comes from our colleague in Chicago where the school board is considering a resolution to urge the Illinois governor to reject public funds for private school.
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Around Chalkbeat
Chicago school board to vote on resolution urging Pritzker to reject public funds for private school
The school board is slated to vote on a resolution that denounces recent efforts by the Trump administration to expand private school access through public funds.
NYC’s homeless students struggle to get to school. Advocates want more funding, coordination.
Advocates want more funding from the state and better coordination from city agencies to ensure NYC’s homeless students don’t fall behind.
Memphis school leaders say Feagins’ tenure caused some issues in state audit
Memphis-Shelby County Schools has significantly improved under current leadership, a new report says, reversing impacts of staffing cuts made by Marie Feagins.
What We’re Reading
Indiana lifts the lid on college program costs — but the numbers aren’t easy to compare, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Thumbnail image by Christian K. Lee for Chalkbeat