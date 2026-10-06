Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Hello!
This is Mila Koumpilova at Chalkbeat Chicago, here with today’s top stories. My colleague Reema Amin and I teamed up on an update about campaign spending in this fall’s historic Chicago school board races.
With just weeks to go before Nov. 3, that spending has picked up considerably. Much of the campaign cash comes from super PACs bent on wresting control of the school board from the Chicago Teachers Union. At this point, the union’s opponents appear poised to outspend the CTU significantly.
Then again, the union ramped up spending in the final weeks of the 2024 school board election — the city’s first ever — and managed to outpace expenditures by the Illinois Network of Charter Schools and other political foes. But this fall’s war chests marshaled by the charter network and two newer super PACs that oppose at least some of the CTU’s endorsed candidates look formidable.
Meanwhile, Chalkbeat Chicago’s Makiya Seminera put together a dispatch from Monday’s public hearing of the Illinois State Board of Education, where calls to increase funding for public schools dominated.
Have tips or feedback for our team? Reach us by responding to this email.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Super PACs ramp up spending in Chicago’s school board elections
Calls to increase evidence-based funding dominate Illinois education board hearing
La Raza: Lo que las familias latinas deben saber antes de votar en la elección de la Junta de Educación de Chicago
Around Chalkbeat
Mamdani administration to enroll 10,000 NYC children from childcare voucher waitlist
Memphis schools takeover could begin once state takeover board is ready, judge says
A judge said this Colorado school board picked a member in secret. Now there will be a do-over.
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS
The case for multimodal learning in today's classroom
Every student brings to the classroom different background knowledge and learning needs. Modern research suggests that multimodal instruction — combining modalities and learning experiences to support access and understanding — can reduce learning barriers, especially for students with disabilities and language-learning needs.
Join us for a conversation focused on what the research shows about how students engage with, interpret, and communicate understanding across different formats and walk away with a practical framework for building multimodal instruction into everyday teaching.
What We’re Reading
Former Evanston Superintendent Devon Horton changes plea to guilty in federal kickback case, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
Souring instrument prices could stop the music at many schools, The New York Times (Paywall)