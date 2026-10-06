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Hello!

This is Mila Koumpilova at Chalkbeat Chicago, here with today’s top stories. My colleague Reema Amin and I teamed up on an update about campaign spending in this fall’s historic Chicago school board races.

With just weeks to go before Nov. 3, that spending has picked up considerably. Much of the campaign cash comes from super PACs bent on wresting control of the school board from the Chicago Teachers Union. At this point, the union’s opponents appear poised to outspend the CTU significantly.

Then again, the union ramped up spending in the final weeks of the 2024 school board election — the city’s first ever — and managed to outpace expenditures by the Illinois Network of Charter Schools and other political foes. But this fall’s war chests marshaled by the charter network and two newer super PACs that oppose at least some of the CTU’s endorsed candidates look formidable.

Meanwhile, Chalkbeat Chicago’s Makiya Seminera put together a dispatch from Monday’s public hearing of the Illinois State Board of Education, where calls to increase funding for public schools dominated.

Have tips or feedback for our team? Reach us by responding to this email.

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Local News

Super PACs ramp up spending in Chicago’s school board elections

Super PACs ramp up spending in Chicago’s school board elections

Four super PACs have spent millions of dollars so far — enough to lift state spending restrictions in more than half of the races.
Calls to increase evidence-based funding dominate Illinois education board hearing

Calls to increase evidence-based funding dominate Illinois education board hearing

The Illinois State Board of Education held a hearing to collect public feedback on what to fund in next year’s education budget. Many speakers called for increases to EBF.
La Raza: Lo que las familias latinas deben saber antes de votar en la elección de la Junta de Educación de Chicago

La Raza: Lo que las familias latinas deben saber antes de votar en la elección de la Junta de Educación de Chicago

Experta de UIC señala que el 3 de noviembre se votará entre “la agenda de Trump y los billonarios” y “una visión progresista" que prioriza a las comunidades

Around Chalkbeat

Mamdani administration to enroll 10,000 NYC children from childcare voucher waitlist

Mamdani administration to enroll 10,000 NYC children from childcare voucher waitlist

The city will prioritize families with incomes below 300% of the federal poverty line, families experiencing homelessness, and families with children with disabilities.
Memphis schools takeover could begin once state takeover board is ready, judge says

Memphis schools takeover could begin once state takeover board is ready, judge says

A federal judge moved Monday to clear the way for the state-appointed oversight board to take control of Memphis-Shelby County Schools, possibly within days.
A judge said this Colorado school board picked a member in secret. Now there will be a do-over.

A judge said this Colorado school board picked a member in secret. Now there will be a do-over.

Colorado’s Pueblo District 70 school board will discuss how to select a fifth member at its Tuesday meeting after the state appeals court declined to pause a district court ruling.
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What We’re Reading

Former Evanston Superintendent Devon Horton changes plea to guilty in federal kickback case, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)

Souring instrument prices could stop the music at many schools, The New York Times (Paywall)

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