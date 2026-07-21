This is Mila Koumpilova at Chalkbeat Chicago, here with our top stories today. My colleague Reema Amin tuned in to yesterday’s public hearing on Chicago Public Schools’ proposed budget, at which the teachers union criticized layoffs and possible second-semester furloughs to address the district’s massive deficit. The union and school board members aligned with it again invoked the possibility of bringing in additional state funding, despite little headway during this past legislative session in persuading lawmakers grappling with the state’s own budget woes to steer more dollars to CPS.

I spoke with district CEO Macquline King yesterday, who described the proposed budget as “very painful,” particularly building in possible furloughs in 2027 if the district cannot line up additional funding. Still, she defended the blueprint, saying she and her team worked hard to keep cuts away from the classroom as much as possible. Officials have noted that with the addition of special education teachers and support staff and some bilingual educators, CPS, which employs 37,000 in its schools, will see a net loss of 164 positions.