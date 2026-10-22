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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
Facing rising depression rates among teens, one Staten Island school is turning to futuristic technology for relief. Ralph R. McKee Career and Technical Education High School is preparing to open a $500,000 wellness studio that beams in remote therapists using 3D hologram technology. The studio — featuring hologram booths, relaxation spaces, and podcast equipment — hopes to bridge mental health support gaps, though experts and students alike are watching closely to see if the high-tech approach delivers real results over standard telehealth. Trenton Daniel, our colleague at Healthbeat, has the latest.
And in case you missed Nikole Hannah-Jones pressing NYC Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels on his plant to integrate the nation’s largest school system, we have the full video. Check it out here.
Tell us what you think of their conversation: [email protected].
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Local News
From sci-fi to high school: Staten Island school to use holograms in $500k student mental health studio
WATCH: Nikole Hannah-Jones interrogates Chancellor Kamar Samuels on NYC school integration
Around Chalkbeat
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What We’re Reading
A Pouch a Day: Admin Makes New Changes to Yondr System, Pacer NYC (Pace High School newspaper)
CUNY Expands One-Stop Shop for Help With Housing, Food Aid and Health Care, The City Reporter
CUNY Chancellor shares plans to connect classrooms and careers, The New York Daily News
There's still a role for Regents exams in New York's high schools, Times Union (Opinion)
How New York High School Rankings Went Haywire This Year, The Rye Record