Facing rising depression rates among teens, one Staten Island school is turning to futuristic technology for relief. Ralph R. McKee Career and Technical Education High School is preparing to open a $500,000 wellness studio that beams in remote therapists using 3D hologram technology. The studio — featuring hologram booths, relaxation spaces, and podcast equipment — hopes to bridge mental health support gaps, though experts and students alike are watching closely to see if the high-tech approach delivers real results over standard telehealth. Trenton Daniel, our colleague at Healthbeat, has the latest.