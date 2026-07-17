Chicago’s school board will soon be fully elected and the people who hope to secure one of 21 seats are stepping up fundraising to fuel their campaigns. An analysis of campaign disclosure records by Chalkbeat’s Mila Koumpilova and WBEZ’s Sarah Karp found that of the more than $1.6 million flowing into candidates’ coffers, $1.1 million is concentrated among those hoping to win the citywide election for board president.