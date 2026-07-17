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Hello! Becky Vevea here, wishing the world weren’t literally on fire.
Chicago’s school board will soon be fully elected and the people who hope to secure one of 21 seats are stepping up fundraising to fuel their campaigns. An analysis of campaign disclosure records by Chalkbeat’s Mila Koumpilova and WBEZ’s Sarah Karp found that of the more than $1.6 million flowing into candidates’ coffers, $1.1 million is concentrated among those hoping to win the citywide election for board president.
While one candidate reported nothing, another loaned himself so much that the contribution limits have now been lifted in the competition to be the first elected leader of the Board of Education. Find out more in today’s top story.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
More than $1.6 million raised in Chicago school board election, as contribution caps are lifted in race for board president
Between last October and the end of June, Chicago school board candidates raised more than $1.6 million. That included $500,000 in loans from attorney and school board president candidate Victor Henderson to his own campaign, an amount that now lifts caps for anyone running for that citywide seat.
Chicago Public Schools releases $9.88 billion 2026-27 budget amid deepening financial strain
Chicago Public Schools released its budget for the coming school year Wednesday after wrestling for months with how to address a massive deficit. The schools board is poised to vote on the blueprint later this month.
Five Chicago school board candidates removed from ballot in upcoming election
The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners ruled to end the candidacy of five school board nominees and to maintain the candidacy of five others. Several other cases still await decisions.
Around Chalkbeat
Why digital tests are helping keep Chromebooks in classrooms
Educators questioning classroom devices are running into a practical barrier: State exams that are now widely taken on computers.
New campaign aims to dispel cannabis myths for NY teens after legalization
The education campaign “Cannabis Honestly” is meant to cut through pervasive myths and help adults start difficult conversations with young people about cannabis.
Test scores have plunged, but voters aren’t making schools a top political issue
The post-pandemic learning crisis has drawn media and policy attention, but voters are prioritizing other issues.
What We’re Reading
Chicago school board race tops $1.9 million in fundraising, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
Roycemore School to suspend operations, cancels 2026-27 school year, The Daily Northwestern