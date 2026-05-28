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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is about a curriculum backed by the University of Cambridge and how it’s growing in Indiana high schools. Aleks has the details for you below. 

Reach our team: [email protected]

P.S. Don’t forget the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation meets at 5 p.m. today. Details here. 

Local News

Cambridge-backed courses are expanding in Indiana. Here’s how schools are using them.

Cambridge-backed courses are expanding in Indiana. Here’s how schools are using them.

The Indiana Department of Education has opened grant funding for more schools to offer advanced math and science classes backed by the University of Cambridge.

Around Chalkbeat

Randi Weingarten backs crackdown on classroom technology, AI restrictions, and a tax on Big Tech

Randi Weingarten backs crackdown on classroom technology, AI restrictions, and a tax on Big Tech

Randi Weingarten proposed banning student-facing AI, limiting screens in elementary school classrooms, and creating AI safety standards across education.

Colorado’s ‘first public Christian school’ drops religious discrimination lawsuit against state

Colorado’s ‘first public Christian school’ drops religious discrimination lawsuit against state

A lawyer for the school’s authorizer said recent legislative changes made the lawsuit moot.

NYC Chancellor Kamar Samuels pledges stronger AI guardrails: ‘We missed the mark’

NYC Chancellor Kamar Samuels pledges stronger AI guardrails: ‘We missed the mark’

While city officials believe older students will need some exposure to AI, the Education Department is considering restricting in-school use for the youngest students.

What We’re Reading

Inside the financial problems that led to Martin University’s closure, Mirror Indy

Gary Middle College grads savor their success, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)

Limit break: Indiana student-athletes game their way to college, Indianapolis Recorder

Annual Kids Fishing Derby returns to Eagle Creek Park in June, WRTV

Thumbnail image by Getty Images

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