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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is about a curriculum backed by the University of Cambridge and how it’s growing in Indiana high schools. Aleks has the details for you below.
Reach our team: [email protected]
P.S. Don’t forget the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation meets at 5 p.m. today. Details here.
Local News
Cambridge-backed courses are expanding in Indiana. Here’s how schools are using them.
The Indiana Department of Education has opened grant funding for more schools to offer advanced math and science classes backed by the University of Cambridge.
Around Chalkbeat
Randi Weingarten backs crackdown on classroom technology, AI restrictions, and a tax on Big Tech
Randi Weingarten proposed banning student-facing AI, limiting screens in elementary school classrooms, and creating AI safety standards across education.
Colorado’s ‘first public Christian school’ drops religious discrimination lawsuit against state
A lawyer for the school’s authorizer said recent legislative changes made the lawsuit moot.
NYC Chancellor Kamar Samuels pledges stronger AI guardrails: ‘We missed the mark’
While city officials believe older students will need some exposure to AI, the Education Department is considering restricting in-school use for the youngest students.
What We’re Reading
Gary Middle College grads savor their success, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
Limit break: Indiana student-athletes game their way to college, Indianapolis Recorder
Thumbnail image by Getty Images