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Good morning and happy August! Becky Vevea here, wondering where summer went.
In today’s top story, reporter Reema Amin and I walk you through what’s next now that the CPS has approved a $9.8 billion budget. The spending plan relies on uncertain revenue from both the city and state, walks back layoffs that happened in early July, and boosts special education. But questions remain about if more revenue is coming, whether staff can be rehired before school starts, and if the district will have cash on hand to make payroll. Read the full story.
What do you think about the school board’s budget? Reply to this email and let us know.
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Local News
Chicago’s school board rescinded many layoffs with uncertain money. What’s next?
District leaders are warning that school may not start on time. But the situation is more complicated than that.
Seeking to reverse layoffs, Chicago school board approves budget, assuming more state money will come
The board voted to approve a roughly $10 billion budget that assumes more money from the state that may not materialize.
Chicago Public Schools’ lunchroom staff move closer to strike
Unite Here Local 1 has demanded a fact-finding process that could eventually lead to a strike. The union wants the district to raise its members’ pay.
Around Chalkbeat
Trump’s moves to break up Education Department generate new bipartisan resistance in Senate
The bill blocking moves like putting HHS in charge of special education oversight shows President Trump doesn’t have the votes to abolish the Education Department.
Colorado will select training programs for new Pell initiative. But data shows a ‘mixed bag’ in outcomes.
Coloradans will know as soon as mid-August which state training programs are eligible for Workforce Pell money. Data shows selecting these will come with many considerations.
NYC official overseeing Mamdani’s childcare expansion for 2-year-olds is stepping down
Deputy Chancellor Simone Hawkins will leave the Education Department in September as New York City prepares to launch Mayor Zohran Mamdani's free childcare program for 2-year-olds.
What We’re Reading
Joining mayor's race, Giannoulias casts himself as a coalition builder, says Johnson ‘has not met the moment,’ Chicago Sun-Times
CPS is counting on $150 million more from Springfield. Will it deliver? Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
Moving Back Home After College? All Your Friends Are Doing It. The New York Times (Paywall)