In today’s top story, reporter Reema Amin and I walk you through what’s next now that the CPS has approved a $9.8 billion budget. The spending plan relies on uncertain revenue from both the city and state, walks back layoffs that happened in early July, and boosts special education. But questions remain about if more revenue is coming, whether staff can be rehired before school starts, and if the district will have cash on hand to make payroll. Read the full story.