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And as we think about other things we’re grateful for in NYC, the public library system comes to mind. Our top story today looks at one way libraries are an important part of the educational ecosystem. As New York City public schools have overhauled how they teach reading, the Brooklyn Public Library is stepping in to bridge the gap at home. This fall, roughly 200 children's specialists and library staffers completed a specialized three-hour training with The Reading Institute on the science of reading, covering phonics, phonological awareness, and vocabulary development. Alongside the training, branches stocked up on "decodable" books and caregiver guides to help parents find texts that match what their kids are learning in class. Other library systems are already eyeing the model.