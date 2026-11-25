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Good morning! It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York wishing you a very happy Thanksgiving.
We are grateful to you for spending your time reading our newsletter! This week, show your gratitude for our education reporting by becoming a Chalkbeat member. We’re only 20% of the way to our goal of raising $55,000 by Dec. 31. We’re looking for 100 donors to help unlock additional matching funds. Donate today to help get us there!
And as we think about other things we’re grateful for in NYC, the public library system comes to mind. Our top story today looks at one way libraries are an important part of the educational ecosystem. As New York City public schools have overhauled how they teach reading, the Brooklyn Public Library is stepping in to bridge the gap at home. This fall, roughly 200 children's specialists and library staffers completed a specialized three-hour training with The Reading Institute on the science of reading, covering phonics, phonological awareness, and vocabulary development. Alongside the training, branches stocked up on "decodable" books and caregiver guides to help parents find texts that match what their kids are learning in class. Other library systems are already eyeing the model.
Before we get to the rest of the newsletter, a heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. Enjoy the holiday! We’ll be back in your inbox on Monday.
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Local News
How Brooklyn librarians are training in the science of reading to back NYC schools’ literacy shift
Around Chalkbeat
The high school bake sale — and home economics — get a makeover
Pennsylvania state test scores still aren’t ready. Here’s everything to know about the delay.
With a month left to decide, Pritzker says Illinois won’t join Trump’s tax credit scholarship program
What We’re Reading
Schools could explore 'other options' for search due to Google AI tools, NY1/Spectrum News
A sketch of a graduate: Murrow programs offer a glimpse of New York’s graduation future, Murrow Network (Edward R. Murrow High School newspaper)
Tech’s multimillion dollar media center is on the way, The Survey (Brooklyn Tech newspaper)
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