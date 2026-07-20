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Hello! Becky Vevea here.
Remember Scantron tests? I found some of those baby blue and white sheets saved in a box in my parents’ basement among stacks of origami folded notes and sleeves of mostly blurry photos from disposable cameras.
Like most millennials, the high-stakes act of filling out bubbles with a #2 pencil is a core memory of my high school years. But now, my young sons are experiencing school standardized tests on iPads and Chromebooks as early as kindergarten. As my colleague Matt Barnum writes, this is one reason schools may not be rolling back technology and device use in classrooms.
Read the story and let us know what you think. Should schools look to bring back paper and pencil standardized tests? Or is it better to keep that digital even as many schools go device free?
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
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What We’re Reading
Separate classrooms, more staff: How CPS is coping with a staggering rise in special ed needs and costs, WBEZ
Merrillville teen’s nonprofit gets spotlight at RailCats game, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)