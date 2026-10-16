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Hello!

This is Mila Koumpilova at Chalkbeat here in Chicago. We have now entered high-intensity school board candidate debate season. Case in point: This week, there were two school board president candidate forums on the same day.

Earlier this year, I tuned in to a couple such forums, where the tone was really courteous and the focus squarely on the issues facing the district. It’s safe to say that the gloves have since come off. My colleague Makiya Seminera and WBEZ’s Emmanuel Camarillo summed up the takeaways from one of those debates featuring the three contenders to serve as the city’s first elected school board president. Not surprisingly, attacks that the candidates traded about each other’s backgrounds stood out. In a twist, two candidates joined forces to accuse the third of resurfacing controversies from their pasts to undermine their campaigns.

As always, reach us with any tips or feedback at [email protected].

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Local News

4 takeaways from Chicago’s school board president candidate forum

4 takeaways from Chicago’s school board president candidate forum

Jessica Biggs, Hilario Dominguez, and Victor Henderson shared their views on school closures and CPS’ budget challenges as campaign controversies took the stage.

Around Chalkbeat

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Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is ‘very open’ to Trump’s education tax credit program

Pressure is mounting on the Democrat to decide whether to opt his state in or out of the federal scholarship program.
Judge lifts block on Memphis schools state takeover as lawsuit continues

Judge lifts block on Memphis schools state takeover as lawsuit continues

A federal judge cleared the way for the state takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools days after the state-appointed oversight board said it was ready to take control.
Teachers Pay Teachers to ban AI-generated classroom resources as changes to platform spark backlash

Teachers Pay Teachers to ban AI-generated classroom resources as changes to platform spark backlash

TPT is cracking down on AI-generated teaching resources and changing how sellers earn money. Critics say the changes could hurt educators who rely on the site.

What We’re Reading

Evanston/Skokie School District 65 proposes closure of 2 elementary schools, Chicago Sun-Times

All defendants in former D65 Superintendent Horton case have pleaded guilty, alerting trial, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)

Former CPS security guard sentenced to 10 years for sexually assaulting two students, CWB Chicago

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