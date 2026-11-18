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Good morning!
Makiya Seminera here from Chalkbeat Chicago. As you’re reading the newsletter this morning, I’m likely in the midst of a journey down south to Springfield to cover Chicago’s appeal to state lawmakers for more money to fund CPS schools. It’s the first of two veto sessions this year, which are two remaining opportunities to push additional education funding through to avoid midyear staff layoffs at CPS. It’s yet to be seen if any money will materialize.
Back in Chicago, principals got some good news in the form of a tentative three-year contract after two years of union negotiations, my colleague Mila Koumpilova reports. If approved by the Chicago Board of Education — likely during its December meeting – it will be “the first comprehensive union contract for public school principals in Illinois,” Mila writes. Want to learn more about what exactly is in the contract? Check out Mila’s story!
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Local News
Chicago principals’ historic three-year contract deal would boost pay and protections against harassment
Around Chalkbeat
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Funding, consistency, and leadership: What education advocates want from Democratic-controlled legislature
What We’re Reading
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 votes to start process that could lead to 2 school closures, ABC7 Chicago
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