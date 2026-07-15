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Hello!
It’s Makiya Seminera, one of your Chalkbeat Chicago reporters here to bring you the latest on the city’s historic school board races.
Things are heating up (no pun intended for the sweltering summer weather) in the Chicago Board of Education races. We’re just a few months out from Chicagoans fully electing their school board, and two influential heavyweights just entered the local education arena with their endorsements.
One slate of endorsements comes from the Chicago Teachers Union, according to our own Mila Koumpilova and WBEZ’s Sarah Karp. The union backed 15 candidates Monday evening, with some notable names being left of their list. Less than 24 hours later, endorsements come out of the SEIU Illinois State Council, which oversees SEIU Local 73 — a union representing about 15,000 CPS support staffers. SEIU’s endorsement list, albeit slightly shorter, had some key similarities to CTU’s endorsements. But there was also some key differences in who the union is backing in some districts including 3B, 4A, 7A, 9B, and 10A.
If that didn’t stir things up enough, five school board candidates were removed from the ballot Tuesday after the city’s Board of Election Commissioners ruled on petition challenges, freelancer Isaiah Pinzino reported for Chalkbeat. That means two more districts races will be uncontested — totaling now at four overall.
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Local News
CTU endorses 15 school board candidates, throwing weight behind incumbents, mayoral picks
The politically powerful Chicago Teachers Union announced its slate of endorsements for the city’s first fully elected school board Monday. It’s unclear how much their endorsement matters: the union has less campaign cash than other entities, but its tens of thousands of members can help get out the vote.
Five Chicago school board candidates removed from ballot in upcoming election
The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners ruled to end the candidacy of five school board nominees and to maintain the candidacy of five others. Several other cases still await decisions.
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Over half of the students at Compass Berclair were chronically absent in 2022. Last year, only three students hit that mark.
NYC expands high-demand special education programs into preschool for the first time
New York City will add 250 preschool seats in popular special education programs as part of a $67.5 million plan aimed at serving more children with disabilities.
What We’re Reading
Hinsdale’s new Mayor for a Day program fosters relationships between village, schools, The Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
An Elite N.Y.C. Public School Admitted 777 Students. Only 3 Were Black, The New York Times (Paywall)