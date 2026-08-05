It’s back-to-school season already, and in a state that starts school as soon as early August, HVAC is on the mind. Leading your inbox today is reporting on Philadelphia’s attempts to bring air conditioning to all its school buildings by 2027 .

Is the quality of your school’s air conditioning on your mind as you or your child return to the classroom? You can let us know by reaching the bureau at [email protected] — and as always, you can reach us there with any other tips or story ideas.