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Hello from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana.
It’s back-to-school season already, and in a state that starts school as soon as early August, HVAC is on the mind. Leading your inbox today is reporting on Philadelphia’s attempts to bring air conditioning to all its school buildings by 2027.
Is the quality of your school’s air conditioning on your mind as you or your child return to the classroom? You can let us know by reaching the bureau at [email protected] — and as always, you can reach us there with any other tips or story ideas.
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Around Chalkbeat
‘Nobody feels good, nobody’s learning’: How high temperatures disrupt Philadelphia’s school days
Philadelphia seems unlikely to meet its previous goal of having air conditioning in all schools by 2027, despite the district and Jalen Hurts paying for new HVAC systems.
2-K offers are out: 2,000 NYC toddlers get spots, 5,700 apply
The free program for 2-year-olds is a key part of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s affordability agenda. The program is expected to grow by 10,000 seats next year.
Detroit school district responds to influx of questions after critical posts from content creator
DPSCD officials said officials have received an influx of questions about school conditions and its contracting practices in recent weeks. The district will hold another meeting Wednesday.
What We’re Reading
38 Indiana school districts to seek property tax referendums this fall, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Beckwith is torching public education — and it deserves it, IndyStar (Paywall, Opinion)
After colleges reject ‘compact,’ Trump officials try a letter, New York Times (Paywall)